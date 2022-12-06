WATCH: James Okonkwo's First Press Conference

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU.

Forward James Okonkwo met with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer and discussed his enrollment at WVU, his development while in Morgantown, his tennis background and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Navy

WATCH: Joe Toussaint Discusses the Mountaineers' Next Steps

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly