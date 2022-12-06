Skip to main content

WATCH: James Okonkwo's First Press Conference

West Virginia forward James Okonkwo sat with the media for the first time

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU.

Forward James Okonkwo met with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer and discussed his enrollment at WVU, his development while in Morgantown, his tennis background and more. 

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Navy

WATCH: Joe Toussaint Discusses the Mountaineers' Next Steps

