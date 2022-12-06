WATCH: Joe Toussaint Discusses the Mountaineers' Next Steps
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint chats with media before meeting the Navy Midshipmen
The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Navy Midshipmen Wednesday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPNU.
Guard Joe Toussaint discusses West Virginia nonconference competition, the differences between the Big 10 and Big 12, reviewing the Xavier loss and more.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Navy
WATCH: James Okonkwo's First Press Conference
