WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 15 Auburn

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup vs. No. 15 Auburn

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) meet the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-4) Saturday at Noon and will air on ESPN as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media on Friday and discussed the matchup with the 15th-ranked Tigers, playing in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo recent emergence, the strength of the Big 12 and more. 

