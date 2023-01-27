WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 15 Auburn

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) meet the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-4) Saturday at Noon and will air on ESPN as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media on Friday and discussed the matchup with the 15th-ranked Tigers, playing in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo recent emergence, the strength of the Big 12 and more.

