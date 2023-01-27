WATCH: James Okonkwo, Talks About His Block vs. Texas Tech, His Development and More
West Virginia forward James Okonkwo chats about his recent play
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) meet the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-4) Saturday at Noon and will air on ESPN as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Forward James Okonkwo met with the media on Friday and discussed his highlight block in the win against Texas Tech, his role on the team, where he needs to improve moving forward and more.
