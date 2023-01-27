WATCH: James Okonkwo, Talks About His Block vs. Texas Tech, His Development and More

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) meet the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-4) Saturday at Noon and will air on ESPN as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Forward James Okonkwo met with the media on Friday and discussed his highlight block in the win against Texas Tech, his role on the team, where he needs to improve moving forward and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 15 Auburn

WATCH: Seth Wilson Discusses His Career-High vs. Texas Tech, and Team Success Moving Forward

