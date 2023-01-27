Skip to main content

WATCH: Seth Wilson Discusses His Career-High vs. Texas Tech, and Team Success Moving Forward

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson gives some insight on his development

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) meet the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (16-4) Saturday at Noon and will air on ESPN as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

Guard Seth Wilson sat with the media on Friday and talked about his career-high 15 points against Texas Tech, learning to play off the bench, previewed Auburn and more.

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 15 Auburn

WATCH: James Okonkwo, Talks About His Block vs. Texas Tech, His Development and More

