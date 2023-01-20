Skip to main content

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews No. 7 Texas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming matchup with No. 7 Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) meet the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns Saturday (15-3, 4-2) inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday evening, with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will air on ESPN. 

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media Friday afternoon and discussed the matchup with the Longhorns, newly hired assistant DerMarr Johnson, and more.  

WATCH: DerMarr Johnson's First WVU Press Conference

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

