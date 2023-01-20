Skip to main content

WATCH: DerMarr Johnson's First WVU Press Conference

West Virginia men's basketball assistant head coach DerMarr Johnson meets the media for the first time

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) meet the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns Saturday (15-3, 4-2) inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday evening, with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will air on ESPN. 

Assistant head coach DerMarr Johnson talked about getting his start in coaching, coming to WVU, recruiting and more. 

