WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Pitt

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the Backyard Brawl

The West Virginia Mountaineer men's basketball team will travel north to take on the rival Pitt Panthers Friday night inside the Peterson Event Center with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. 

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to discuss the upcoming matchup versus Pitt, provides some insight on the team activities this week, reflects on playing Pitt during his playing days and more. 

