WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to No. 18 Texas Tech
The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders handed the West Virginia Mountaineers their third consecutive loss Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers were outrebounded by nine and committed 17 turnovers, 10 coming in the second half.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins remarked the team was not running the offensive sets that were being called by the staff and called in "unexplainable."
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly