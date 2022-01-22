WATCH: Bob Huggins Texas Tech Postgame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins breaks down the loss to No. 18 Texas Tech

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders handed the West Virginia Mountaineers their third consecutive loss Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers were outrebounded by nine and committed 17 turnovers, 10 coming in the second half.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins remarked the team was not running the offensive sets that were being called by the staff and called in "unexplainable."

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins discusses a call in the first half with Big 12 official Kipp Kissinger during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly