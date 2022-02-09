WATCH: Curry, Bridges, Sherman Iowa State Postgame

West Virginia guards Malik Curry and Taz Sherman along with forward Jalen Bridges review the win over Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers pick up the 79-63 win over Iowa State Tuesday night.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman put up a team-leading 16 points in his return to the lineup after sitting out a game due to a concussion, while guard Malik Curry and forward Jalen Bridges put up 14 points apiece.

The trio chats up the win over Iowa State and the return of Taz Sherman.

