Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries Georgetown Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries recaps the trip to the Bahamas and previews the Hoyas.

Christopher Hall

Darian Devries Georgetown Preview.mp4
Darian Devries Georgetown Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) Friday night for the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Thursday and reviewed the Mountaineers three-game trip to the Bahamas, provided some insight on Georgetown and more.

WATCH: Tucker DeVries Georgetown Preview Press Conference

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball