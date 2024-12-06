WATCH: Darian DeVries Georgetown Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries recaps the trip to the Bahamas and previews the Hoyas.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) Friday night for the Big 12-Big East Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Thursday and reviewed the Mountaineers three-game trip to the Bahamas, provided some insight on Georgetown and more.
