Does West Virginia Have a Favorable Path to the Crown Championship Game?

We've got a while before West Virginia takes the floor again, but why wait two weeks to talk about the College Basketball Crown? On Monday, the Mountaineers found out that they will be playing Stanford in the first round and would be playing the winner of Crieghton/Rutgers in the semifinals, assuming they beat the Cardinal.

So, does WVU have a favorable path to the championship game?

Game 1 vs. Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Cardinal have had a tough time this year defending without fouling. On average, opponents are shooting 22.1 free throws per game, which ranks 265 nationally. In addition to giving teams free points at the line, they have also been susceptible to allowing second-chance points, rebounding just 72% of missed shots. Stanford has one of the best young scorers in the country in Ebuka Okorie (22.8 ppg), but they haven't had consistent help around him aside from forward Chisom Okpara (13.9 ppg). WVU will definitely get their best shot, but it should be one that they can win with their stingy defense.

Semifinals: Creighton or Rutgers

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott gives his opinion to the referee during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Creighton: The Bluejays played three Big 12 teams (Baylor, Iowa State, and Kansas State) and lost all three, albeit early in the season. They ended the year losing seven of their last ten, which includes losses to Georgetown, Providence, and two losses to DePaul. Defensively, they've been abysmal, entering this tournament ranked 214th in defensive efficiency and 191st in scoring defense (75.0 ppg/allowed). Unlike most years, they don't have a high-powered offense to help make up for their struggles on the other end. If Creighton wins, West Virginia will almost certainly have a reservation for the title game.

Rutgers: Don't be fooled by the Scarlet Knights winning three of their last five. They beat Maryland (12-21), Penn State (12-20), and Minnesota (15-17). Misery loves company, and believe it or not, West Virginia may have met its match with ugly offense in Rutgers, which is averaging just a notch more points per game than WVU. And get this, they're tied with West Virginia, ranking 240th in three-point shooting, connecting on 32.8% of attempts. The biggest difference, of course, is the ability to defend. Rutgers is one of the worst high majors in the country, ranking 259th overall in defensive efficiency.

If WVU can get past Stanford, there's a pretty good chance that they'll be playing for the championship of the Crown, regardless of who comes out of that Creighton/Rutgers matchup.