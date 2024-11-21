WATCH: Darian DeVries Iona Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives his first impressions on the win over Iona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) handled the Iona Gaels (1-4) Wednesday night 86-43.
Head coach Darian DeVries sat with the media following the win and gave his thoughts on the Mountaineers performance on both ends of the floor, guards Javon Small and Jonathan Powell's performance, and more.
