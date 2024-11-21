Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Small, Okani, Hansberry Iona Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University guards Javon Small, Toby Okani and forward Amani Hansberry provide first impressions in the win over Iona

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) handled the Iona Gaels (1-4) Wednesday night 86-43.

Guards Javon Small and Toby Okani and forward Amani Hansberry met with the media following the win and discussed the team's performance on both ends of the floor, the influence of Javon Small on the offense and more.

