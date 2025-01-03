WATCH: Darian DeVries Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries previews the Oklahoma State Cowboys
West Virginia welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1) Saturday afternoon for the Mountaineers (10-2. 1-0) Big 12 Conference home opener. Tip-off is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Friday and recapped the win at No. 7 Kansas, previewed Oklahoma State and more.
