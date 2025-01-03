WATCH: Toby Okani Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University guard Toby Okani discusses the Mountaineers' success
West Virginia welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4, 0-1) Saturday afternoon for the Mountaineers (10-2. 1-0) Big 12 Conference home opener. Tip-off is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
Guard Toby Okani met with the media on Friday and gave some insight on the program's culture, 'no excuses' mantra, the win over No. 7 Kansas and more.
