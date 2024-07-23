Mountaineers Now

Watch: Darian DeVries Summer Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries recaps summer camp and previews the Mountaineers' trip to Italy

Christopher Hall

Darian DeVries Summer Recap & Italy Preview.mp4
Darian DeVries Summer Recap & Italy Preview.mp4 /

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Darian DeVries is preparing his Mountaineers for a three-game trip to Italy during the first week of August.

Tuesday afternoon, DeVries met with the media to recap the summer session and gave some insight on forming the team identity, provided an injury update, the team being undersized, overcoming adversity and more.

Watch: Javon Small Summer Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball