Watch: Darian DeVries Summer Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries recaps summer camp and previews the Mountaineers' trip to Italy
West Virginia University men's basketball coach Darian DeVries is preparing his Mountaineers for a three-game trip to Italy during the first week of August.
Tuesday afternoon, DeVries met with the media to recap the summer session and gave some insight on forming the team identity, provided an injury update, the team being undersized, overcoming adversity and more.
Published |Modified