Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
No. 5 Texas Tech has tasted defeat just once this year and is one win away from landing a spot in the Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders will visit West Virginia on Saturday as 23.5-point favorites and can end the regular season riding a four-game winning streak.
Texas Tech has looked dominant since it lost to No. 20 Arizona State. The Red Raiders have scored more than 40 points in three of their previous games and remain one of college football’s most explosive teams on offense while giving up a Big 12 low 12.3 points per game. The Mountaineers have their work cut out for them.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech: -23.5 (-110)
- West Virginia: +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech: -3500
- West Virginia: +1300
Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 29
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Tech: 10-1
- West Virginia: 4-7
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Cameron Dickey: Dickey has rushed for at least one touchdown in four straight games. He’s only gone over 100 rushing yards just once during that stretch, but has been consistent all year with an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Behren Morton has only thrown one touchdown pass in four of his previous five games, so a strong rushing attack could be important in this matchup.
West Virginia
Scotty Fox Jr.: Fox has thrown for more than 300 yards twice since he became West Virginia’s starting quarterback. He totaled a career-high 353 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Arizona State in his last outing and will have to green light to let it fly this weekend.
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech and West Virginia have strong records against the spread this season. The Red Raiders are 9-2 while the Mountaineers are 7-4.
Fox has elevated West Virginia’s offense to help the team cover in four of his five career starts. The Mountaineers were double-digit underdogs in three of the four games they covered in during that stretch.
Texas Tech is clearly the superior team, but West Virginia has shown improvement in recent weeks and appears poised to go out swinging. Bank on the underdogs covering.
PICK: West Virginia +23.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
