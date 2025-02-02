WATCH: DeVries, Small, and Yesufu Cincinnati Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries and guards Javon Small and Joseph Yesufu provide their initial assessment following the win against the Bearcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5) handled the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-9, 2-8) Sunday afternoon 63-50.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and guards Javon Small and Joseph Yesufu sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' improvements on the offensive end, defensive effort and more.
