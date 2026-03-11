West Virginia vs. BYU Preview and Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13) take on the BYU Cougars (22-10) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City (MO) at T-Mobile Center. Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers ended the regular season with a win over UCF in the home finale, while the Cougars wrapped up the season slate taking down a top-ten Texas Tech squad.

West Virginia won the first meeting between with a 79-71 win in Morgantown (WV). Five Mountaineers hit double figures with WVU senior guard Honor Huff paced the Mountaineers with 19 points, while senior forward Brenen Lorient was a rebound shy of a double double with 18 points and nine rebounds.

BYU sophomore guard Robert Wright led the Cougars with 23 points and potential No. 1 2026 NBA draft pick, freshman AJ Dybansta, put in 20 points.

Huff leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 15.8 points per game, while Lorient is second on the team in scoring at 11.6 ppg and senior forward Chance Moore comes off the bench to average a team-high 5.3 rebounds and 10.5 ppg.

Dybansta leads the Cougars in scoring (25.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg), while Wright is second on the team in scoring at 18.5 ppg. BYU is without senior guard Richie Saunders due to a season-ending injury he suffered in mid-February.

BYU leads the all-time series 4-2.

GAME THREAD