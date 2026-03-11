West Virginia Starting Five vs. BYU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 9-9) meet the BYU Cougars (22-10, 9-9) in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday night at T-Mobile Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia and BYU look to carry the momentum of their regular season finale wins into the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers won the lone meeting in the regular season in Morgantown 79-71.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaged 7.1 points, a team-best 3.2 assists per game during the regular season and recorded a team-high 58 steals. The senior reached double figures in two of the final three games of the season after missing the mark the previous three games. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.8 ppg. The senior capped the year with tying a season-best 24 points – the sixth time he hit the total this season. He’s led the team in scoring in 14 games this season. He totaled 106 made threes on the season, including burying eight three-point field goals in two games this season, becoming the first Mountaineer to make eight or more threes multiple games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff averaged 9.7 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.9 rebounds per game. The senior reached double figures in six of the first eight Big 12 contests, averaging 12.8 ppg during that span. In the back half of the conference slate, he went for 18 points in the loss at Oklahoma State – his only double figure output during the stretch. He produced a season-high 23 points in the win at Arizona State and Mississippi Valley State.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha averaged 5.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Although the senior has not filled the stat sheet, he’s has been vital piece on the defensive end of the floor. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient was second on the team in scoring (11.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.0 rpg). The senior comes into the tournament having reached double figures in 11 consecutive games. The senior was a rebound shy of a double double versus BYU in the first matchup with 18 points and nine rebounds and followed with a 14-point performance at Kansas State. He registered a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh and recorded his lone double double in the season opener against Mount St. Mary’s with 11 points and 13 rebounds.