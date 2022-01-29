WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Postgame
West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson discusses the loss to Arkansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their fifth consecutive game, following the 77-68 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Johnson went for a Mountaineer career-high 18 points on 5-9 shooting from the field, including 4-5 from behind the arc.
