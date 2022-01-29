Skip to main content

WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Postgame

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson discusses the loss to Arkansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their fifth consecutive game, following the 77-68 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. 

GameSummaryBB_1-29-22_Ark

Johnson went for a Mountaineer career-high 18 points on 5-9 shooting from the field, including 4-5 from behind the arc. 

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) drives in the first half against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) at Bud Walton Arena.

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) drives in the first half against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) at Bud Walton Arena.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) drives in the first half against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) at Bud Walton Arena.
Basketball

WATCH: Kedrian Johnson Postgame

37 seconds ago
USATSI_17569023_168388579_lowres
Basketball

See What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to Arkansas

21 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (1) celebrates after a shot in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

West Virginia Falls to Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

56 minutes ago
USATSI_17473497_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Arkansas

3 hours ago
Untitled design (82)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Arkansas

6 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) and forward Pauly Paulicap (1) visit with assistant coach Erik Martin and head coach Bob Huggins in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Meets a Hot Arkansas Team in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

7 hours ago
USATSI_17322443_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Arkansas

7 hours ago
USATSI_17571230_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Hanging on by a Thread in Latest ESPN Bracketology

8 hours ago