Skip to main content

WATCH: Malik Curry Iowa State Postgame

West Virginia guard Malik Curry reviews the loss to Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9) 84-81 Wednesday night.

GameSummaryBB-2-23-22

West Virginia guard Malik Curry went for 19 points on the night. He met with the media following the game and discussed the final moments of the game, offensive improvements, and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) defends West Virginia Mountaineers guard Malik Curry (10) at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Malik Curry Iowa State Postgame

By Christopher Hall
38 seconds ago
USATSI_17754235_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Iowa State

By Schuyler Callihan
28 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) scores in front of Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit:
Basketball

West Virginia Falls Short to Iowa State

By Christopher Hall
47 minutes ago
Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Kedrian Johnson Ruled Out with Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
1 hour ago
USATSI_17642322_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Iowa State

By Schuyler Callihan
3 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-22T150519.841
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Iowa State

By Schuyler Callihan
5 hours ago
Feb 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap (1) blocks a dunk attempt by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Prepares for Season Sweep Over Iowa State

By Christopher Hall
6 hours ago
USATSI_17649579_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers Promote Mike Gansey to GM

By Schuyler Callihan
10 hours ago