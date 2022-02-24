WATCH: Malik Curry Iowa State Postgame
West Virginia guard Malik Curry reviews the loss to Iowa State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12) came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9, 6-9) 84-81 Wednesday night.
West Virginia guard Malik Curry went for 19 points on the night. He met with the media following the game and discussed the final moments of the game, offensive improvements, and more.
