WATCH: McNeil, Sherman, Curry TCU Postgame

West Virginia guards Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Malik Curry review the win over TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) took down the TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10) 70-64 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman led all scorers with 23 points while senior guards Sean McNeil and Malik Curry produced 10-points apiece.

The trio met with the media following the game and discussed winning on Senior Day, what it means to be a Mountaineer and more.

