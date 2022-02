The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) fell to the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) 71-58 Saturday night.

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil discussed the loss to Kansas, where the Mountaineers need to improve and more.

