West Virginia Forward DJ Thomas will Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University forward DJ Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.

The freshman appeared in all 35 games for the Mountaineers. He came off the bench and averaged 16.1 minutes per game while averaging 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Thomas hit double figures in three of the first five games of the season, including a season-high 25 points against Lafayette. In Big 12 Conference action, he posted 16 points against Houston early in the league slate- a game in which West Virginia scored 48 points.

The six-foot-nine 225-pound forward's best performance of the season came in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown where he recorded 20 points in the win against Creighton, albeit it was a Blue Jays squad with a sub .500 record.

The 2025 signee originally committed to North Texas before following head coach Ross Hodge to West Virginia. He also held offers from Tulsa, Holy Cross, UTSA, Texas-Ri Grande Valley, Rice, Oral Roberts, Utah Tech, and UC Riverside

A native of Allen, Texas, Thomas averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a senior at Allen High, earning UIL 6A All-Region honors while helping his team to the Class 6A Division I semifinals. He led Allen to The Throne National Championship game, scoring 25 points in the finals and being named to The Throne All-Tournament Team.

Last year as a junior, he averaged 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, helping Allen to a 32-win season and top five 6A ranking in the state. Thomas had a breakout summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit for Southern Assault that gained him national attention.