WVU Slated to Take on SEC School in First Round of Players Era Tournament

Slowly but surely, the 2026-27 West Virginia men's basketball schedule is coming together. So far, it has the makings of a strong strength of schedule as WVU is going to test itself early in the year in non-con play while also playing in the most difficult league in America, the Big 12.

Two weeks ago, the Mountaineers learned which teams would be on their side of the two-bracket Players Era event. Now, it appears they know who they will take on in the first round as CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein is reporting that West Virginia will square off with the Auburn Tigers.

West Virginia's series history with Auburn

January 28, 2023: West Virginia 80, Auburn 77

December 5, 2007: West Virginia 88, Auburn 59

December 3, 1985: Auburn 84, West Virginia 59

November 22, 1985: West Virginia 75, Auburn 58

December 29, 1984: Auburn 59, West Virginia 58

The two programs haven't met very often, and as a matter of fact, 40% of their meetings came in the same season within two weeks of each other back in 1985. The Mountaineers won the season opener on a neutral floor at the Hartford Civic Center in Connecticut and then lost to the Tigers at their place 11 days later. What's odd about those two matchups is how both were blowouts. How do you beat someone by 17 and then lose to them by 25, not even two weeks later?

The most recent game was a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which was also Bob Huggins' last year on the job. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 45-29 lead at the break, but the game nearly flipped on its ear in the second half with Auburn putting up 48 points in the final 20 minutes. Erik Stevenson was red-hot that day, exploding for 31 points on 10/17 shooting, including a 7/10 day from three-point range.

A battle of champions...

WVU Athletics Communications

Both WVU and Auburn didn't have the type of seasons they had hoped for under first-year head coaches Ross Hodge and Steven Pearl, but they were among the handful of teams that were able to end the year with a win. West Virginia took down Oklahoma to capture the College Basketball Crown, and Auburn beat Tulsa to win the NIT.

West Virginia's current non-conference schedule

Date TBA at Pitt

Date TBA vs. Auburn — Players Era Tournament

Nov. 2 vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. ET

Nov. 27 vs. North Carolina, TBA (Charlotte, NC) — 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational

Dec. 19 vs. Wake Forest, TBA (Greensboro, NC)