West Virginia Guard Jayden Forsythe Intends to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University guard Jayden Forsythe will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3.



The freshman guard made five appearances and played a total of 20 minutes last season. He hit a three against Mercyhurst and Little Rock during the nonconference schedule.



The Brooklyn (NY) native held offers from Penn Sate, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Xavier, Wake Forest, George Mason, Hofstra, High Point, and Butler. He committed and then decommitted from Xavier before signing with West Virginia in June.



He attended Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania where averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 38.1% from 3-point range.



Forsythe is listed a Top 100 recruit by numerous scouting services. He played for Seth Berger at Westtown School and is ranked as a top five recruit in Pennsylvania for the Class of 2025.



He was the only player on the EYBL circuit to shoot more than 40% from 3-point range on 75-plus 3-point attempts. Forsythe averaged 9.5 points for Team Final at the Peach Jam, while shooting 39% from 3-point range.

West Virginia has six Mountaineers remaining on the roster with eligibility remaining. Freshman guard Amir Jenkins was the most productive of the bunch, coming off the bench and serving as the back up point guard, averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 assists per game in 32 appearances, although he missed the College Basketball Crown due to season ending shoulder surgeries.

Junior guard Morris Ugusuk appeared sparingly in 25 games, while senior forward Jackson Fields is expected to receive a medical redshirt for another season after nine games, redshirt freshman guard Niyol Hauet made six appearances and redshirt freshman center Abraham Oyeadier saw action in one game. Freshman guard MJ Feenane is the lone Mountaineer remaining on the roster that did not make an appearance last season.