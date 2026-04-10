West Virginia Guard Morris Ugusuk has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia University guard Morris Ugusuk entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday.



The junior guard sparingly appeared in 25 games last season, with the majority of his minutes coming during the nonconference schedule. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.



Ugusuk transferred to West Virginia after two seasons at South Carolina. He had his best season as a sophomore, averaging 22.2 minutes in 32 games, with six starts, and averaged 5.9 points, including a career-high 20 points at Vanderbilt.



Ugusuk averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game playing for Drive Basketball Academy in Finland. He played for Pantterit Helsinki in the Finnish 1st Division and averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. Ugusuk shot 58.8% from the floor and 60.0% from behind 3-point range.



Ugusuk, a native of Helsinki, Finland, played for Finland at the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in the tournament, helping Finland to a third-place finish.



West Virginia has five Mountaineers remaining on the roster with eligibility remaining. Freshman guard Amir Jenkins was the most productive of the bunch, coming off the bench and serving as the back up point guard, averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 assists per game in 32 appearances, although he missed the College Basketball Crown due to season ending shoulder surgeries.



Senior forward Jackson Fields is expected to receive a medical redshirt for another season after nine games. Redshirt freshman guard Niyol Hauet made six appearances and redshirt freshman center Abraham Oyeadier saw action in one game. Freshman guard MJ Feenane is the lone Mountaineer remaining on the roster that did not make an appearance last season.