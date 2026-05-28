WVU Officially Signs St. Johns Transfer Guard Joson Sanon

Head coach Ross Hodge and the West Virginia basketball program officially announced the signing of one of their biggest additions through the transfer portal this offseason in guard Joson Sanon.

Sanon stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and comes to Morgantown with two years of eligibility remaining. The guard made 11 starts last season for Rick Pitino at St. John’s. Hodge spoke glowingly of what Sanon can potentially bring to the program.

"Joson has played at a high level for a long time and is a competitor who works at a high rate," Hodge said in a press release. "He's been well-coached throughout college and has played in high leverage situations including Big 12 games and NCAA Tournament games. We are excited for him to be a Mountaineer!"

Last season was a bit of a disappointment statistically for Sanon. He averaged 7.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season. These numbers were a stark decline compared to the 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds he averaged as a freshman in the Big 12 for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Sanon flashed serious ability to be a legitimate scoring threat in the conference during his freshman campaign, and West Virginia can provide him with all of the opportunities needed to make that happen. The ability has always been there for Sanon, who was a Top 25 prospect in the class of 2024. It’s not hard to imagine a world where Sanon at least matches his freshman year totals in a program where he figures to have a significant role almost immediately.

WVU’s 2026 Transfer Portal Class

G Joson Sanon (St. John’s)

G Martin Sommerville (Florida State)

F Javan Buchanan (Boise State)

F Seydou Traore (Utah)

G Finley Bizjack (Butler)

C Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech)

Sanon had been committed to the Mountaineers since the beginning of May, but the announcement of his official signing all but completes the Mountaineers 2026 transfer portal class (for now). WVU still has one roster spot open that it can fill. This class seems to be a step forward from what the Mountaineers were able to get last year.

It’s hard not to be excited about where the WVU basketball program is headed right now, given how the season ended with a tournament victory in the College Basketball Crown. Couple that with an exciting transfer portal class and incoming recruiting class headlined by five-star prospect Miles Sadler. All signs are pointing up for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team in 2026.