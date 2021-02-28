West Virginia is Still Alive For Big 12 Conference Title

West Virginia is still in contention for a Big 12 Conference regular-season title but will need a lot of help. Standing firm at the top of the ranking are the Baylor Bears who only need to win one game to clinch the regular-season title, which is decided on winning percentage. However, they play in Morgantown, against a surging Mountaineer squad on Tuesday, then return home for the final two games of the season versus Oklahoma State on Thursday and two days later, host Texas Tech.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The potential is there for the Bears to lose their final three games of the season, and they are coming off their first loss of the season at Kansas. Baylor doesn’t look like the same team that was barreling through the conference up until a three-week postponement due to COVID-19 and the ice storm that ravaged the state of Texas.

Of course, West Virginia must help themselves and take care of business at home in the final three games of the season against Baylor, TCU, and Oklahoma State. West Virginia needs to go at least 2-1 to solely hold second place. If the Mountaineers were to finish 1-2, the Mountaineers could finish as low as fourth.

Kansas is done with its conference schedule, sitting at 12-6 and currently third in the standings holds the tiebreaker over the Mountaineers. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are fourth and riding a four-game winning streak, including back-to-back overtime wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma and a quick turnaround to play the Sooners again Monday night at home before traveling to Baylor and at West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma wraps up its regular-season schedule in Stillwater Monday and hosts Texas on Thursday while Texas finishes its conference schedule with three games on the road against Iowa State, Oklahoma, and TCU.

Big 12 Conference Standings (overall record)

1. Baylor 10-1 (18-1)

2. West Virginia 10-4 (17-6)

3. Kansas 12-6 (18-8)

4. Oklahoma State 9-6 (16-6)

5. Oklahoma 9-6 (14-7)

6. Texas 8-6 (14-7)

7. Texas Tech 7-7 (15-8)

8. TCU 5-8 (12-10)

9. Kansas State 3-14 (7-19)

10. Iowa State 0-15 (2-18)

