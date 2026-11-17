The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) meet the Auburn Tigers (2-1) in the opening round of the Players Era 8 in Las Vegas (NV) Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 11:59 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl is in his second season at the helm. He led the program to its first NIT Championship title with a 22-16 overall record, becoming the first Tiger head coach to lead the program to 22 wins in his first season.

While serving under his father, Bruce, he helped Auburn win five SEC championships over the last nine years, including two Final Four runs in 2019 and 2025, as an assistant coach and associate head coach.

Auburn had two key returners from a season ago in guards Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton. Pettiford, a junior guard out of Jersey City, NJ, leads the team in scoring (17.7 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg).

Overton’s production has dipped through the first three games compared to a season ago.The senior guard is averaging 7.3 points per game after averaging 14.1 ppg last year.

Troy transfer and senior forward Thomas Down is second on the team in scoring (8.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.7 rpg), while the team's leading rebounder, senior seven-foot center Narcisse Ngoy, is grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game and averaging 5.7 ppg.

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is in his second season at the helm in Morgantown. After guiding the Mountaineers to their first-ever Crown Championship, Hodge has West Virginia off to a 3-0 start and primed to make a run in Vegas.

West Virginia freshman guard Miles Sadler is averaging team highs of 17.7 points and 7.0 assists per game. The highest signed recruit in program history put up early career highs 25 points against Stetson and 16 in the season opener against Niagara.

Senior guard Finley Bizjack has struggled from the field to begin the season but has been aggressive toward the rim and worked his way to the free-throw line, averaging 13.0 ppg. Meanwhile, junior guard Joson Sanon has started hot from the perimeter, shooting 61.1% from three-point range and averaging 11.0 ppg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 3-2. The Mountaineers won the last meeting 80-77 on a night where guard Erik Stevenson buried seven threes to lead all scorers with 31 points.