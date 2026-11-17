It's time to kick it up a notch (or twelve) as West Virginia gets ready to go to battle against the Auburn Tigers in the opening round of the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas.

First loss incoming? Improving to 4-0? What will happen in the wee hours of Wednesday morning? Our picks are below.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 71, Auburn 67

The Mountaineers are going to have their work cut out for them in this one on the interior, dealing with Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye. The duo is averaging north of six blocks and 13 rebounds per game combined, meaning WVU's Mouhamed Sylla and Amadou Seini, as well as the power forwards, Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan, will have to play with more physicality than what we saw against an inferior Mercer team a handful of days ago.

I'm not going to overreact or put much stock in WVU's performance from Thursday night. That type of game was the exact definition of a flat spot — they had just pounded two inferior teams and had this massive tournament waiting in the on-deck circle.

I expect the response to be a positive one for West Virginia, particularly on the defensive end in the second half once everyone settles in and the jitters fade away. These types of games are what Miles Sadler is built for. Obviously, the youngster will need some help, but when the Mountaineers need a big play, he will come up big time and time again. I've got the Mountaineers winning a nail-biter.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Auburn 60

West Virginia will have its first big test of the season against Auburn, while the Tigers fell to Arizona last week in their first challenge of the season.

Auburn returned two key players, guards Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton, from its NIT Championship run a season ago, and with the addition of multiple transfers from around the country, the Tigers are expected to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time under the direction of Steven Pearl, who is in his second season at the helm.

Pettiford is the lone Tiger averaging double figures on the season at 17.7 points per game, and the junior is averaging a team-high 3.3 assists per game, while Troy transfer Thomas Dowd is averaging a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game to with his 8.7 ppg.

On paper, West Virginia is the better offensive team, with three Mountaineers averaging double figures. Freshman point guard Miles Sadler has been phenomenal to start the season but will clearly have his biggest test of the early season against a veteran Auburn backcourt.

The goal for Auburn will likely be to slow the freshmen down, but West Virginia will have veterans to lean on during tough stretches. Senior guard Finley Bizjack has slowed opponents’ momentum with his ability to attack the rim and get to the free-throw line, and junior guard Joson Sanon has been deadly from the perimeter and has stopped or created runs from deep.

West Virginia may have the advantage underneath with sophomore Mouhamed Sylla and freshman center Amadou Seini, but will need to stay out of foul trouble to remain effective. A steady presence for the group will be Brenen Lorient, who can drop and play the five if necessary.

I’ve liked this West Virginia group since the beginning of the season and have high hopes for the Mountaineers as the season progresses. And despite the underwhelming performance in their last outing, I suspect they will be eager to put the college basketball world on notice.

This will undoubtedly be a battle, but WVU comes out on top 67-60.

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