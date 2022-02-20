West Virginia Lands Commitment from JUCO Forward

The Mountaineers pick up a commitment on Saturday night.

Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers secured a commitment from Fede Federiko (6'11", 210 lbs) Northern Oklahoma junior college, originally of Helsinki, Finland.

In 26 games this season, Federiko is averaging 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Federiko also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe, IUPUI, Bryant, and Bradley. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

