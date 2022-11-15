West Virginia Meets Morehead State in Tuesday Matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) host the Morehead State Eagles (2-1) Tuesday night inside the WVU Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Morehead State dropped its season-opener on the road to No. 13 Indiana 88-53 but bounced back with back-to-back wins, dispatching Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 99-58 and knocking off Bellarmine 62-55.

The Eagles are the preseason favorites to win the Ohio Valley Conference led by First Team OVC selection, senior guard Mark Freeman (5’11, 165-lbs). He leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game and a team-best 3.5 assists per game in two appearances.

Sophomore guard Drew Thelwell’s 12.7 ppg ranks second on the team in scoring and in assists at 3.3 while NAIA senior transfer forward Alex Gross (6’10” 250-lbs) averages a team-high 6.7 rebounds to go with his 11.0 ppg.

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint looks for a crease in the Pitt defense. The senior scored a career-high 18 points vs. the Panthers on Friday night. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: Fan Nation - Mountaineers Now

In two games, West Virginia has five Mountaineers averaging double figures. Guards Joe Toussaint and Erik Stevenson are averaging 13.0 points per game apiece. Toussaint is coming off a career-high 18 points, five assists and a pair of steals in the Mountaineers 81-56 win over rival Pitt Friday night.

Emmitt Matthews Jr.’s return has gotten off to a solid start, putting up 15, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished five assists in the season opener before hitting double figures again Friday with 10 points.

Forwards Tre Mitchell and Mohamed Wague combine for 20.5 points per game with Wague leading the team in rebounds at 6.5 per game.

West Virginia is 4-0 all-time versus Morehead State. The last time these two programs squared off was in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. WVU won the meeting 84-67 with guard Miles “Deuce” McBride leading all scorers with 30 points.

