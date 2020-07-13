MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Set to Officially Add JUCO Guard

Schuyler Callihan

On June 8th, the West Virginia men's basketball team officially welcomed incoming freshmen Isaiah Cottrell and Taj Thweatt. This week, the Mountaineers will be welcoming guard Kedrian Johnson of Temple Junior College in Texas. 

In a March interview, Johnson told Mountaineer Maven that he has high expectations for the 2020-21 team and expects a deep run next March. "I have very high expectations, I'm going to say Final Four, championship game because we really have a lot pieces, we've just got to put them together."

Johnson (6'4", 190 lbs) is an offensive-minded guard that can score in bunches. He shoots the ball well from beyond the arc and shoots extremely well in transition. He will provide an immediate boost to the Mountaineers' offense and although many expect him to start, Johnson believes his role at first will be providing a spark off the bench before turning into a starter. 

In 31 games last season, Johnson averaged 25.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.9% from deep.

Should guys like Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, and Miles McBride shoot better from the field, West Virginia could have a really strong backcourt with Johnson in the mix.

Johnson also told Mountaineer Maven that he plans on wearing No. 0 during his time in Morgantown.

