West Virginia Starting Five at Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 8-8) travel to Manhattan (KS) to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (11-18, 2-14) at Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia aims to carry its momentum from the win over BYU on Saturday, while Kansas State looks to end a three-game skid.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 7.2 points, a team-best 3.1 assists per game, and has a team-high 56 steals on the season. The senior reached double figures for the first time in three games in the win over BYU with 11 points. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, before putting in 14 points against Clemson, then matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.7 ppg. The senior went for 20 points in the overtime loss at Oklahoma State last week and then produce 19 points versus BYU. He’s led the team in scoring in 13 games this season. Huff had eight three-point field goals in two games this season, becoming the first Mountaineer to hit eight or threes multiple games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 9.9 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game. Following a four-game stretch of averaging 16.8 ppg. The senior guard failed to hit double figures in six consecutive games before dropping 18 points at Oklahoma State, but was limited to one three against BYU.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha is averaging 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The senior double his output against Oklahoma State, scoring six points after combining for three points in the previous three games, then added four points and five rebounds against BYU. He has been vital piece on the defensive end of the floor. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in nine consecutive games. The senior forward scored 12 points against Oklahoma Stat, then was a rebound shy of a double double versus BYU with 18 points and nine rebounds. He is averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh and recorded a double double in the season opener 11 points and 13 rebounds in his Mountaineer debut against Mount St. Mary’s.