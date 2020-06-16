MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Still Awaiting the Arrival of JUCO Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

On June 8th, the West Virginia men's basketball team officially welcomed incoming freshmen Isaiah Cottrell and Taj Thweatt. Now, they await the arrival of the third and final member of the 2020 signing class, Kedrian Johnson of Temple Junior College.

Tuesday morning, Johnson informed Mountaineer Maven that he will be officially enrolling on July 6th and noted that he will be rocking No. 0.

Back in late March, Johnson laid out some pretty bold predictions for this upcoming season. "I have very high expectations, I'm going to say Final Four, championship game because we really have a lot pieces, we've just got to put them together."

Johnson (6'4", 190 lbs) is an offensive-minded guard that can score in bunches. He shoots the ball well from beyond the arc and shoots extremely well in transition. Although he is known for his offense, Johnson takes pride in his defensive ability and doesn't want to be labeled as just an offensive threat.

With several guards returning to the rotation from last year's squad, Johnson talks about what his potential role could be. "I could be a potential starter, but if that's not the case so be it. Whatever it takes to win, that's what I'm here for, just to win."

Do you think Kedrian Johnson will eventually become a starter for the Mountaineers in 2020-21? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

