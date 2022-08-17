Skip to main content

West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off

West Virginia joins SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin in the Ft. Myers Tip-off

On Wednesday, John Rothstein of CBS Sports reported West Virginia will enter the four-team field, along with SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

There is no timetable, and no official announcement has been made by the tournament or school representatives. However, the Ft. Myers Tip-off is traditionally held during the week of Thanksgiving. 

West Virginia and SMU have never met on the hardwood but against border rival Virginia, WVU is 10-9 all-time with the Mountaineers taking the last meeting in Morgantown 68-61 in December of the 2017-18 season. 

The Mountaineers last faced Wisconsin in the 2014 Cancun Challenge Championship game where West Virginia fell 70-63. The two programs have only met four times throughout their storied history with Wisconsin holding a 1-3 edge all-time versus the Mountaineers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Dec 12, 1970; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys linebacker (54) Chuck Howley in action against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 6-2.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Chuck Howley is one Step Closer to the NFL Hall of Fame

By Christopher Hall44 minutes ago
Doug Nester
Football

Nester Brings Versatility to the Offensive Line

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_16895322_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Kenny Robinson Kicked Out of Practice for Second Straight Day

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_17616051_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Sports Illustrated 2022 Preseason Top 25

By Christopher Hall6 hours ago
_IPe3rtg
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Addition of Josiah Davis

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 11.38.22 AM
noncategorized

Relatively Sports Ep. 5: The Face of AND1 Basketball, 'Main Event' Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
WVU Men's Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Thiesen Named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

By Julia MellettAug 16, 2022 3:09 PM EDT