West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off

On Wednesday, John Rothstein of CBS Sports reported West Virginia will enter the four-team field, along with SMU, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

There is no timetable, and no official announcement has been made by the tournament or school representatives. However, the Ft. Myers Tip-off is traditionally held during the week of Thanksgiving.

West Virginia and SMU have never met on the hardwood but against border rival Virginia, WVU is 10-9 all-time with the Mountaineers taking the last meeting in Morgantown 68-61 in December of the 2017-18 season.

The Mountaineers last faced Wisconsin in the 2014 Cancun Challenge Championship game where West Virginia fell 70-63. The two programs have only met four times throughout their storied history with Wisconsin holding a 1-3 edge all-time versus the Mountaineers.

