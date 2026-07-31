Ross Hodge Isn't Ruling Out Another Addition to WVU's Roster

Most of the work is done, but the West Virginia men's basketball roster is still incomplete. They have one roster spot open at the moment, but also need some help from the courts for one of their players currently on the roster, Javan Buchanan, to play, or they could have two spots.

WVU head coach Ross Hodge explained to reporters why he was optimistic about Buchanan's situation and, later in the press conference, was asked about the idea of adding a player who could be granted a fifth year, even though his career appeared to be over.

“I think you’d probably look to start internally in that manner with players out of that pool that maybe you have some familiarity with; they have familiarity with you before you kind of just brought in someone new. There is a chance that, I guess you’d say, the landscape or the market could get inundated with a lot of talent here late in the summer.

“I think what you’d like to do is even if someone is in a similar situation to Javan, and it’s kind of at that point where you’re waiting on a court ruling, my hope would be that by the time we start school, that they’re in school and that they’re a part of your team, they’re on your roster and you’re moving forward with it and you’re just kind of waiting to see what’s going to happen.”

Nov 17, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks to West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players like Brenen Lorient, who recently graduated from WVU, are essentially who we are talking about here.

As I've stated all offseason long, I don't think it's a coincidence that Lorient hasn't signed a pro deal yet or that WVU has one roster spot still available. If he were to receive the action needed to play in 2026-27, I think it's safe to say Hodge would love to have him back.

Of course, neither Hodge nor WVU is involved with any legal battles that Javan Buchanan or Lorient have planned, but good news for those individuals is good news for West Virginia. Buchanan would be able to play, and it would give Hodge the option to bring Lorient back into the fold.

For these two individuals, as well as any other player seeking an additional year in all of college sports, it is completely out of the NCAA's hands at this point. The waiver process is a thing of the past, and now it will all boil down to what a judge decides.