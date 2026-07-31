Ross Hodge Shares Encouraging Update on Amir Jenkins After Two Surgeries

WVU head coach Ross Hodge shared some good news on the injury front on Thursday as sophomore point guard Amir Jenkins is doing well on his road to recovery following a pair of offseason shoulder surgeries.

“Amir had surgery on his left shoulder pretty quickly after the season, and then once he was able to get range of motion to a certain degree, then he had surgery on his right one, which was like right at the 1st of July. And so, he’s recovering from that one, making good progress in both of those and just checking the boxes. Range of motion, and then you got to get the strength, and you can get back out there with some non-contact; then you eventually can make your way back up to full contact with it.”

Jenkins played much of the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which certainly impacted his ability to shoot and play up to the level he is capable of offensively. Despite that injury, he still managed to produce quality minutes in a backup role and really anchor down on the defensive end of the floor, where the shoulder didn't limit him nearly as much.

The injury to the right shoulder took place toward the end of the season at TCU, but he was not aware that he had torn that labrum as well until he underwent imaging for the left one, and they happened to check his right shoulder while he was in there.

The fact that he didn't complain about the injury or use it as an excuse speaks to the toughness that's been instilled in him. He could have shut it down, but wanted to do everything he could to be on the floor and help his team any way possible, even if he was hindered offensively. Keep in mind that he reclassified, too. So really, he should have spent last year playing his senior year of high school ball and instead was battling in the best league in America and holding his own defensively as a 17-year-old.

There is no exact timetable for Jenkins to return to basketball activities or when he is expected to be 100%, but everything appears to be heading in a good direction.

In 32 games last season, Jenkins averaged 3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and two assists per game while knocking down just 33% of his shots from the field and 28% of his attempts from three-point land. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.