West Virginia vs. No. 19 BYU Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-12, 7-8) host the No. 19 BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7) Saturday evening at Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FOX.

West Virginia has lost three-straight, albeit two of the games were in on the road, but the Mountaineers have also dropped their last three home games. Despite the setbacks, their defense remains near the top of the Big 12 in defensive scoring, allowing 68.3 points per game.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.5 ppg, behind a team-high 96 made threes. Brenen Lorient has been consistent on both ends of the floor for West Virginia. The senior forward averages 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Senior forward Treysen Eaglestaff is third on the team in scoring at 10.1 ppg and averages a career-best 4.6 rebounds per games, and rounding out the quartet of Mountaineers averaging double figures is senior forward Chance Moor, who comes off the bench to average 10.0 ppg and a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game.

BYU has dropped two of their last three games in the absence of Richie Saunders and will be without the senior guard for the remainder of the season due to a season-ending injury. The Cougars are one of the best offensive teams in the league, ranking second averaging 83.9 ppg,

Leading the Cougars is freshman guard, and potential No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa. He’s leading the team in scoring 25.1 ppg and averages a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Robert Wright averages 18.1 ppg and leads the team in assists at 4.9 per game.

BYU leads the all-time series 4-1.

GAME THREAD