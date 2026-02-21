West Virginia Starting Five at TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10, 7-6) is on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-10, 6-7) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for approximately 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised NBCSN and stream on Peacock.

West Virginia aims to bounce back after a tough home loss to Utah Wednesday as TCU returns home and looks to get back in the win column following an 82-71 loss at UCF.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 7.1 points, a team-best 2.9 assists per game, and has a team-high 47 steals on the season. Following his first back-to-back double figure performances of the season, the senior posted six points and one assist against Utah. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson, matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.5 ppg. In the last road outing, the senior produced 21 points, sparking the Mountaineers with 18 second half points. He’s led the team in scoring in 11 games this season. Huff had eight three-point field goals in two games this season, becoming the first Mountaineer to hit eight or threes multiple games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 9.9 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.7 rebounds per game. Following a four-game stretch of averaging 16.8 ppg, the senior has failed to hit double figures the last five games, twice scoring nine points during that span.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha is averaging 5.7 points and is tied for a team-best 5.1 rebounds per game. The senior has one point in the last two games but has been vital piece on the defensive end of the floor. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in six consecutive games. In the last road contest, the senior forward put in 11 points and eight rebounds versus UCF. He is averaging 11.2 points and is tied for a team-high 5.1 rebounds per game. He went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh and recorded a double double in the season opener 11 points and 13 rebounds in his Mountaineer debut against Mount St. Mary’s.