West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (20-14) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (20-15) in the championship game of the College Basketball Crown Sunday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FOX.



West Virginia clawed back from eight points down with three minutes remaining in the opener against Stanford to force an extra period and pull out the win in overtime before handling Creighton in the semifinals.



Honor Huff averages a team-high 15.9 points per game. The senior guard paced the Mountaineers with 21 points against Stanford and was limited to 13 points on Saturday. Senior forward Brenen Lorient is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Senior forward Chance Moore comes off the bench to lead the team in rebound at 5.7 per game and rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures with 19.3 ppg.



Oklahoma's path to the championship game is similar to the Mountaineers' route. However, the Sooners allowed a Colorado team down seven with just under two minutes remaining to force overtime. Oklahoma pulled the win before prevailing over Baylor.



Four Sooners average double figures, led by seventh year guard Nijel Pack's 16.6 ppg. He's made 119 threes on the season, shooting 44.6% from behind the arc. Senior guard Xzayvier Brown leads the team in assists at 3.3 per game, while sitting second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.5 ppg. Senior forward Tae Davis averages 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while sophomore forward Derrion Reid is averaging 11.8 points per game.



Oklahoma leads the all-time series 18-10.

GAME THREAD

U16 Timeout: West Virginia has opened the game shooting 6-8 from the floor, including 5-7 from three for a 17-11 lead. Four Mountaineers have hit threes. Huff has two, Eaglestaff, Thomas and Lorient have on apiece.

U12 Timeout: Huff has four threes and WVU has seized control early. Moutnaineers lead 23-11.

U8 Timeout: Oklahoma is starting to find its offense and is currently on a 7-0, forcing a WVU timeout. Mountaineers are holding on to a 28-22 advantage.

U4 Timeout: Oklahoma has put together a 21-2 run and hold a 36-30 lead.

HALFTIME: Oklahoma 41, West Virginia 37. Oklahoma is shooting 58.6% (17-29) from the field, while WVU is shooting 40% (12-30), despite the hot start.

WVU Timeout: Oklahoma built an eight-point advantage before Eaglestaff hit a corner three to cut it to five. However, the Sooners are rolling and lead, 52-42 at the 16:18 mark.

U12 Timeout: Oklahoma extended its lead to 13, but West Virginia continues to battle and has trimmed the lead to seven, 61-54.

U8 Timeout: West Virginia continues to hang around and stay within striking distance. OU leads 64-59.

U4 Timeout: The Mountaineers are struggling to string together stops. Sooners hold a 71-64 advantage.