West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament, National Championship

The craziness and madness of March has finally arrived. This time of year is what college basketball fans die for. Crazy endings, unthinkable upsets, clutch moments and a win or go home situation every time the ball is thrown into the air for tip-off.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have had a roller coaster type of season. They started out hot winning eleven of its first twelve games, including impressive wins over Wichita State and Ohio State. Even in the early parts of the season, the team struggled against the likes of Youngstown State, Northern Colorado and Rhode Island, which gave some fans some concern heading into Big 12 conference play.

The Mountaineers kept their heads above water the first month of conference play and had blowout wins over Texas and TCU and a big home win over Texas Tech. February was not too kind to the Mountaineers as they went 3-6 in the month and lost games to TCU and Texas on the road - both teams they blew out in their meetings in Morgantown. West Virginia hit a wall and found themselves on the losing end of five games in a six-game stretch.

The calendar turned to a new month once again and all of a sudden, West Virginia is showing signs of their old self by winning a road game at Iowa State, and following that up with a big win over No. 4 Baylor to close out the regular season.

The Mountaineers head into conference tournament play as the No. 6 seed and will play the No. 3 seed, Oklahoma, Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.

So what are West Virginia's chances to win the Big 12 tournament? According to OddShark.com, the Mountaineers have the fourth best odds at +800.

Full Big 12 Tournament odds:

1. Kansas -125

2. Baylor +200

3. Texas Tech +600

4. West Virginia +800

5. Oklahoma +1000

6. Texas +2000

7. TCU +6600

8. Oklahoma State +8000

9. Kansas State +12500

10. Iowa State +1500

As for the NCAA tournament, the Mountaineers are currently projected as a No. 7 seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, but could rise as high as No. 4 if they were to win the Big 12 tournament. They aren't quite near the top in the best odds to win the national tile, but are tied with Arizona at 40/1 odds.

