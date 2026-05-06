What Bart Torvik's Early Projection Model Says About WVU's 2026-27 Roster

Over the course of the last month or so, Ross Hodge has made a ton of progress in terms of gaining trust from Mountaineer fans.

Despite a disappointing end to the regular season, West Virginia was able to take home the College Basketball Crown after taking Stanford, Creighton, and Oklahoma out in Las Vegas, setting the table for a strong offseason.

Not only has Hodge reeled in a top 15 high school class, but he is adding proven experience with a top 15 transfer portal class as well. The consensus between the media and the fans is that this group is way more talented (and deeper) than the 2025-26 squad. But does that mean they will be an NCAA Tournament team?

In a recent update of Bart Torvik's projected analytics, he has West Virginia as the 54th-best team for the 2026-27 campaign. The projections have WVU's adjusted offensive efficiency at 114.8 (62nd) and the adjusted defensive efficiency at 99.2 (51st).

For context, WVU finished this past season ranked 141st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why the projection feels slightly off

WVU Athletics Communications

The defensive projection is surprising. I know this group isn't full of elite defensive players, but neither was this past year's team, which finished at the top of the Big 12, and country for that matter, in a lot of key areas.

The length, size, and athleticism will allow WVU to be just as good and, dare I say, better on the defensive end? They had no rim protection, and next season, they'll have a pair of centers who can be a force in the paint in Mouhamed Sylla and Amadou Seini.

Not to mention, Joson Sanon and Seydou Traore can do more than hold their own ground. As long as Ross Hodge is in place, this team will always overachieve defensively. He has a knack for getting the most out of guys, just as we saw with Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff.

If the offensive efficiency takes that big of a jump, this team will, without a doubt, be in the NCAA Tournament and possibly in the conversation for a top-four seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

The current projected order of Big 12 teams by Bart Torvik

1. Houston

2. Arizona

3. Kansas

4. Texas Tech

5. Iowa State

6. Cincinnati

7. BYU

8. UCF

9. TCU

10. Arizona State

11. West Virginia

12. Baylor

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Utah

16. Colorado