What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to Kansas

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with Tony Caridi on the radio after Saturday's game.

Saturday night, West Virginia fell to No. 6 Kansas 71-58 dropping their record to 14-12 (3-10) on the year. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. 

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

Initial thoughts

"It's hard to win when you don't make layups. We had opportunities, we just can't make a layup. We were looking everywhere but the rim. We didn't make shots. We didn't make free throws when we were still in the game."

Moving on

"The good thing is we've got five more games I think and they're winnable. We've got to stop worrying about this one."

Missing close shots

"The layup thing just blows my mind. I mean, we didn't make one. It's unfathomable that you can't make a layup at this stage of your career."

What allowed the game to get out of reach

"I thought what broke our back was throwing the ball into them. Just careless. You could see everybody's head go down."

