What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Iowa State

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"We didn't do what I asked them to do twice. I told them not to run the corner and get trapped. They never did anything I've asked them to do. I've tried to cover and cover and cover for guys. I'm tired of...My guys before were afraid of not doing what I asked them to do because they knew they would never play again."

"When you compete that hard, you ought to win. When you call a timeout to tell them what to do, you ought to win."

"I don't know what to say. The truth of the matter is, you let your team down by not doing of the right thing. You let the thousands of Mountaineer fans down that wanted to see us win."

"We come out of the huddle with do you know what you're doing? Do you know where you're supposed to be? It's frustrating."

"We don't do what we're asked to do. We have guys who have their own agendas."

