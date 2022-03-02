Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma

WVU head coach Bob Huggins gave some thoughts on Tuesday's loss to the Sooners.

The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the Oklahoma Sooners 72-59 on Tuesday night, dropping their record to 14-16 (3-14) on the season.

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

GameSummaryBB-3-1-2022

"I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed because I wear this WVU insignia with pride. All I can tell you is that I will fix it. They may not see some guys they like watching but I just can't do it. We've got some guys that just don't listen, don't care."

"We didn't stay attached and we didn't stay on guys with the ball. It's frustrating when we have guys that don't listen. It's frustrating when what happens to them is more important than what happens to the team."

Read More

"You're probably going to see one or two guys who don't suit up when we play again on Saturday. If I don't do something about it then I lose credibility. And I need credibility to build this team next year."

On if Sherman/McNeil are feeling the wear and tear from logging a lot of minutes earlier in the year: "No. Absolutely not. We haven't practiced. We didn't do anything hard to take their legs out of it."

"I've got five freshmen over there. I can't play them. I'm not going to burn their eligibility because I can't get these other guys to do their job. I feel really good about the freshmen. I think they'll compete."

