Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Youngstown

    WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media after Wednesday night's game.
    Author:

    On the difference between the first half and the second half

    "We had zero enthusiasm in the first half. What I wanted to tell them was that I grew up playing on the playground, playing in the park and all that kind of stuff. If I had come out with that lack of enthusiasm, they’d never pick me again. We were bad. (There was) just no enthusiasm. And (Youngstown State head coach) Jerrod (Calhoun) did a great job. Jerrod did a great job of knowing a lot of the things that we do and taking some things away, but we just didn’t have any enthusiasm."

    On fifth-year senior guard Sean McNeil’s leadership in the second half

    "I think he and (fifth-year senior guard) Taz (Sherman) are good teammates. They’re really good teammates. I think they saw an opportunity to get some other guys involved. In the second half, after we had a brief conversation at halftime, they figured out that for us - and I’m not in favor of it, I think it’s a bad thing - the NET (is important). If we play a one- or two-point game, that kills us. I hate that we have to look at things like that, but it is what it is."

    On the non-conference opponents

    "That’s absolutely right, but I think, to be totally honest, (Radford head coach) Darris (Nichols) wanted to play. If Darris wants to play, we ought to play Darris. AK (UAB head coach Andy Kennedy) wanted to play. I think that’s kind of my obligation to try to help those guys if they think it helps them. And Jerrod wanted to play. Those are three guys that I have the utmost respect for and guys who are very close to me. I think in Jerrod’s case, he’s very close to this program, with what he’s done, not just here, but in Fairmont and in this state. We ought to bring those guys back. That’s more what it was than anything else."

    Read More

    On fifth-year senior guard Malik Curry

    "He’s made plays for us all along, it’s just that he does it in spurts, so you probably don’t notice it as much until you look at the final stats. He’s a really good ball-screen guy. He kind of got us going at the beginning of the second half. For whatever reason, the ball got stuck. It’s hard when the ball gets stuck."

    On opening Big 12 play on the road at Texas and TCU

    "I would guess that a lot of our guys - when we’re warming up on one end and Texas is warming up on the other end - are going to say, “Oh my gosh, they’re big.” They’re really big, and there are a lot of them. We just have to do what we do. We got outrebounded by 12 today. Can you imagine what that would be at Texas? We have to do a better job. It seems like the older guys, JB (sophomore forward Jalen Bridges), Taz and those guys, are more in-tune with what I’m telling them. Those other guys have been wherever they’ve been, and I don’t think there’s the urgency to continue to be one of the premiere programs in the country. A lot of them are at a place where it’s like okay, oh well. We are what we are and we’re not good enough to be there, so let’s not worry about it. We’re here. With the legacy that we have here, I don’t want Jerrod calling me saying, “What is going on over there?” We have an obligation to some of the greatest alumni in the world and to a state that loves basketball."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17401535_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Youngstown

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17401756_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Predicting Each Game on WVU's Big 12 Conference Schedule

    2 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins smiles after a conversation with an official during the first half against the Youngstown State Penguins at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Jerrod Calhoun Says Huggs Deserves a Statue in Front of the Coliseum

    13 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) looks to pass while defended by Youngstown State Penguins guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes (22) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Mountaineers Second Half Surge Buries Penguins

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16684071_168388579_lowres
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU Lands Colorado State Transfer

    17 hours ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Youngstown State

    18 hours ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 50

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17291476_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Youngstown State

    22 hours ago